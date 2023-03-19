Gourdlets
✨ wishlist gourdlets on steam! https://tinyurl.com/5n8ph5tv
Gourdlets is a city-building sandbox. Place buildings and scenery, and then watch visiting gourdlets arrive and interact with the world. No objectives, no points, just building 🌈
If you liked this game, then please...
|Updated
|17 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|aunty games
|Genre
|Simulation
|Made with
|Godot
|Tags
|Atmospheric, Casual, City Builder, Colorful, Cozy, Cute, Open World, Pixel Art, Relaxing, Sandbox
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Accessibility
|Textless
|Links
|Steam
Development log
- 0.1.0 - HUGE update!74 days ago
- 0.0.8 - pathfinding bug cleanup 🧹Dec 01, 2022
- 0.0.7 - the quality of life update ⭐Nov 20, 2022
- 0.0.6 - complete overhaul + steam page 🎨Nov 12, 2022
- new title! ✏️May 26, 2022
- 0.0.5 - fix lag, fix scared spirits 👻Mar 13, 2022
- 0.0.4 - pause, mute, screenshot menu + meeps 🎵Mar 10, 2022
Comments
its a very nice game i play this alot during the lunch breaks i hope it realeases soon :3
so glad you're enjoying it :)
hello!! i have a question,
will this be available to download on switch?
I'm just focusing on steam for now, but anything can happen :)
oh okay! thank you! :3
Okay, I KNOW there's a way to rotate buildings, but for the life of me I can't figure it out . . . please help???
The TAB Button on keyboard☺️
How do I make them farm? I adore this game and play it over and over, I just wanna learn how to farm, but this is a great game and I can't wait to see the final product 😍
thank you! that will be in the final release on steam :)
OMG I LOVE THE RECENT UPDATE!!!!
Hey but... Can I report some bugs????
So the only bug I've found is when you try to enter houses... It'll just freeze the whole game. ( PLEASE TELL ME IM NOT THE ONLY ONE... )
thanks! I have this on my list of things to investigate!
U ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE
good but i like old one cuz i can select like type of tree,lamp,sign,and the other
I love this game, it's so cute! However, I experienced a strange bug where the screen would start shaking. (I've submitted a bug report about it.) An option to move the screen with the mouse (like panning?) would be nice. Looking forward to being able to build an island, though!
thank you, I saw that bug report!!! working on it asap
its beautiful!!
love the maze!
<3
It's not that good but it's decent for my first try! this is super fun
this looks great!
not my best but its cute :)
i love it!
thank you so much !
turned out cute!
Thank you. :)
Hi This is my work I feel it's missing something tho.
its beautiful!
Thank you...
so cute！
Thank you!!!
made this cute setup with a (bad) hedge maze, heart island/lake and even a snowy getaway :)
don't ask me how long making the heart shapes took, i don't want to talk about it
this looks so nice!!!!!
OMG!!! LOVE THE HEART SHAPE!!!XOXO
AHH this is the cutest game. I would die for little marketplace vendors or a plaza fountain. Lovely work; keep it up! <3 Game is in my steam wishlist!
which ones better cool game btw its so cooool
I got a question, do you know how much you'll be putting it on steam for
can't wait for that screenshot button with etc content!!! great game but I have some thoughts!!
it'd be cool to have an upper-level water placement so that the water doesn't seem so low when it comes to ponds, lakes, etc. I can't wait to see your plan for this game it is truly amazing, beautiful, and adorable. although the minor things that bug me ATM with the current version are 3 things.
1 there is no way to cover a large area of land easily, you have to hold the left click and cover each and every space. Maybe adding a tool or hotkey to fill a bigger area.
2. the tutorial was not too good... personally when it comes to tutorials I feel they should be interactive and not too overbearing at the same time, just show where the major tools are or how the game works, at the start you are just thrown in, adding some type of narrative like ¨ create a place the gourdlets will love¨ may be better for guiding the player to make stuff, and having little achievements, like seeing the gourdlets living in your area will encourage the player.
3. the music, the music is good but there is no variety, maybe as you play on throughout the game and more blocks are placed, houses trees, etc the music will go to the next song and next song, I like the chiptune lofi feeling of this game and I think that music fits best, the train is a bit loud but you can always turn that down in setting so no worries.
THATS all the complaints I have, everything else I have to say is all kisses n hugs, I really respect and love what you are creating and I want you to make the best of your vision and goals, ty for making this.
Suggestion: the pontoons are able to serve as a bridge but the gourdlets are reluctant to cross them, which means that it remains in a corner of the map when making islands (which is a classic in view of the game), which it would be good if they were more encouraged to cross them and, in general, to explore ;)
It's cold... or something (really wish I could hide the UI)
<3
working on a screenshot button that will hide the ui as we speak
sick :0 (ty in advance)
this is great!!!!
Gourdlets island :)
Narrowly caught just before the page crashes (phew)
nice!
Was the page crashing due to an issue in the game, or something else?
No, no worries about the games, it was my connection :)
Rediscovery of Gourdlets thanks to the announcement of the new update..
A great pleasure, even if I think they are afraid to enter the forest :)
beautiful
such a cute game!! I love it so far :3 It's definitely wishlisted
thank you for the support!!
Such a cute little game!! As well as adding a feature to delete individual items, I strongly suggest you make objects moveable!! Those two things in itself will make such a huge difference. I am also curious if you plan on adding a "Satisfaction" feature with the lil gourds? Making them happy is my first priority!! Thanks again for your hard work on this sweet game :)
thank you!!! I have erase working on my local build, testing it a whole bunch now to make sure it doesn’t break stuff. I like the idea of moving objects- after I release the eraser feature, I’ll see if that covers it, otherwise I’ll consider adding a “move” button
Gourd satisfaction- I’m trying to keep things as simple as possible so I don’t want there to be any scoring or anything, so for now, I’m just going to add way more ways for them to interact with their environment (then when they start fishing and singing, it’ll be very clear they’re happy with their environment:))
I can't wait! I love your vision, I wish you smooth sailing with development! <3
thank you!
Bro, I love it when the game glitches and the music disorts. I always feel like there's going to be a demonic passenger just come off the train some day that attacks the other villagers.
haha great!! there's no way it's possibly caused by a bug, so I'm glad you like it :D
I love this game! It's great, cute, well made, has cute graphics and is overall amazing!! I could build a big city for hours, it's just so fun. Thank you for making this game and I hope it becomes popular!
thank you so much, I really really appreciate it!!
WOW! love this game :)
thank you :)))
can you please make a "save file" option because i hate it whenever i have to restart the game all the time
thanks for the suggestion!
totally agreed that this would be a great feature to have, I am planning to include this in a later version of the game after I do some more promotion and updates
this is awesome! :D i've always wanted a game where i can just build for fun, and this is definitely it. i can't imagine how cool it'll be once it's complete. i love the concepts you plan to add, especially more objects and more character interactions. i'll be following your progress, can't wait for the full release.
just some feedback - i saw someone else commented about the process of deleting items, and i'd just like to add that i agree. it's a bit sad to have to delete lots of things to remove a single item. maybe if there was some sort of eraser tool? that way the ui could still be very simple.
i hope you don't mind the feedback, and again the game is so good!! i played for ages without getting bored. good luck with the rest of the development :D
thank you so much for leaving a comment!!!! I'm so glad you liked it!!!
That is really helpful feedback, a couple of others besides you have requested it, people also want to be able to delete floor tiles so they can make little ponds in the middle of their towns... I still have a couple other other features and patches higher up on my list, but I will start prototyping an eraser once I get through the more pressing tasks!
i love this game! but i have a question, is it possible to delete items without needing to undo everything?
Unfortunately right now, the only way is to undo 1 thing at a time! I am considering adding a way to delete individual items, but am always balancing my desire to have new features vs my desire to have an extremely simple ui. But I will note down that at least 1 person wants this!
ahh, alright! thanks :D
I kinda want it too. Would be really useful in my opinion
Nice, you added it!
yep :) plus I'm planning a big update in the next few days with much more intuitive object/floor deletion controls (and ctrl+z to undo / ctrl+shift+z to redo)
looks great! :)
thanks :)
this game is so dope!! i cannot wait to see what comes with new updates !
thank you!
super adorable and relaxing game! i only had one issue, when the "add to steam" came up i wasn't able to use the undo button or settings :(
thank you so much for pointing that out!
I just made a fix to lower the wishlist button, and it should work now
hey!! I really enjoy this but for me after the "add to steam wishlist" pops up right over the settings/undo button so i only get like 10 minutes before i can't undo or check settings :((( cute game though!!
ah thank you so much for pointing that out!
I just made a fix to lower the wishlist button, and it should work now
This is delightful, but at the moment it only grabs me for about an hour... what it needs is some deeper consequences to what I lay out... things to discover, interesting/surprising things which happen when I put components together in certain combinations, maybe new objects I can unlock by doing that...
Can sometimes see lilypads through the ground...
thanks for the feedback and I'm honestly happy that it was worthy of an hour!
I currently working on more interactions with the characters and their environment (unsure how much of that will be in the demo vs the full steam release), I also have a vague idea in my head about different types of characters that will do interesting things (ie maybe a character who only shows up when it's raining, or a character who plants flowers etc), but that idea isn't fully fleshed out yet.
Yeah, it is really hard to plan that sort of thing in advance, I have a back-burner game idea myself that requires that kind of deep discovery mechanic and I have no idea how to get into it myself...
I might need to spend some time researching specifically into other games that have done that well, if I can find them...
Hi! Can you please add a feature that lets you save your game? You could even make it able to have multiple files.
thanks for the feedback! I have that one on my to do list, just need to see how in demand it is and how much work it'll take before I start work on it!
The game, the town you can build and the art style are overall super cute.
But I wish the little gourdlets would interact more with their environment. For the building itself it would be nice to have an undo-button and the ability to save your creations.
I saw that some of these suggestions are already in the planning. So keep up the good work! :)
thank you for the kind words and feedback!!!!!
- an undo button is planned or my next update (in the next few days)
- save feature is on my list (not sure how soon I'll get to it, I have to look through all my feedback to prioritize it)
- more interactions with environment is actively in development, I just need to decide how much I want to put into this demo vs the full steam game!
We should be able to stop the coming of the train because we tend to overflow
I currently have a limit of 10 gourdlets in your town (after there are 10, the train will still arrive, but no one will come out). Do you have a better idea?
There could be a button which would make it possible to stop the arrival of gourdlets or, even better, which would make that there are as many gourdlets which leave the train as gourdlets which go up there.