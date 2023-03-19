✨ wishlist gourdlets on steam! https://tinyurl.com/5n8ph5tv 

Gourdlets is a city-building sandbox. Place buildings and scenery, and then watch visiting gourdlets arrive and interact with the world. No objectives, no points, just building  🌈

If you liked this game, then please...

Are you a streamer? 

And here again is the link to wishlist on steam!

(presskit here!)

More information
Updated 17 days ago
StatusIn development
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
(82 total ratings)
Authoraunty games
GenreSimulation
Made withGodot
TagsAtmospheric, Casual, City Builder, Colorful, Cozy, Cute, Open World, Pixel Art, Relaxing, Sandbox
Average sessionA few minutes
InputsKeyboard, Mouse
AccessibilityTextless
LinksSteam

Development log

View all posts

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 75 · Next page · Last page
strawberrydagon2 days ago(+1)

its a very nice game i play this alot during the lunch breaks i hope it realeases soon :3

Reply
aunty games15 hours ago

so glad you're enjoying it :)

Reply
softfaery4 days ago

hello!! i have a question,

will this be  available to download on switch?

Reply
aunty games4 days ago

I'm just focusing on steam for now, but anything can happen :)

Reply
softfaery4 days ago

oh okay! thank you! :3

Reply
sometimesihavequestions4 days ago(+1)

Okay, I KNOW there's a way to rotate buildings, but for the life of me I can't figure it out . . . please help???

Reply
Moonpixie044 days ago(+1)

The TAB Button on keyboard☺️

Reply
dog7 days ago

How do I make them farm? I adore this game and play it over and over, I just wanna learn how to farm, but this is a great game and I can't wait to see the final product 😍

Reply
aunty games6 days ago

thank you! that will be in the final release on steam :)

Reply
justarandomstranger11 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

OMG I LOVE THE RECENT UPDATE!!!!
Hey but... Can I report some bugs????
So the only bug I've found is when you try to enter houses... It'll just freeze the whole game. ( PLEASE TELL ME IM NOT THE ONLY ONE... )

Reply
aunty games7 days ago

thanks! I have this on my list of things to investigate!

Reply
jimbob sez hi6 days ago

U ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE

Reply
Miu_cat12 days ago(-1)

good but i like old one cuz i can select like type of tree,lamp,sign,and the other

Reply
krimblo15 days ago

I love this game, it's so cute! However, I experienced a strange bug where the screen would start shaking. (I've submitted a bug report about it.) An option to move the screen with the mouse (like panning?) would be nice. Looking forward to being able to build an island, though!

Reply
aunty games7 days ago

thank you, I saw that bug report!!! working on it asap

Reply
marshie18 days ago

Reply
aunty games17 days ago(+1)

its beautiful!!

Reply
Troglin18 days ago

Reply
aunty games17 days ago(+1)

love the maze!

Reply
Troglin8 days ago

<3

Reply
samieie21 days ago (1 edit)

It's not that good but it's decent for my first try! this is super fun

Reply
aunty games17 days ago(+1)

this looks great!

Reply
kai !25 days ago(+1)

not my best but its cute :)

Reply
aunty games24 days ago(+1)

i love it!

Reply
kai !4 days ago(+1)

thank you so much !

Reply
hee hee hoo hoo30 days ago(+1)
Small town during class. It's not the best but I like it.
Reply
aunty games29 days ago

turned out cute!

Reply
hee hee hoo hoo28 days ago(+1)

Thank you. :)

Reply
AshlyAil38 days ago

Hi This is my work I feel it's missing something tho.

Reply
aunty games33 days ago

its beautiful!

Reply
AshlyAil32 days ago(+1)

Thank you...

Reply
Dooooove26 days ago

so cute！

Reply
AshlyAil26 days ago

Thank you!!!

Reply
Bandit40 days ago

made this cute setup with a (bad) hedge maze, heart island/lake and even a snowy getaway :)

don't ask me how long making the heart shapes took, i don't want to talk about it

Reply
aunty games39 days ago

this looks so nice!!!!!

Reply
AshlyAil38 days ago

OMG!!! LOVE THE HEART SHAPE!!!XOXO

Reply
noctilumos44 days ago(+1)

AHH this is the cutest game. I would die for little marketplace vendors or a plaza fountain. Lovely work; keep it up! <3 Game is in my steam wishlist!

Reply
plow47 days ago
...
Reply
plow47 days ago

which ones better cool game btw its so cooool

Reply
sunflower_l0ver48 days ago

I got a question, do you know how much you'll be putting it on steam for

Reply
oshu50 days ago

can't wait for that screenshot button with etc content!!!  great game but I have some thoughts!!

it'd be cool to have an upper-level water placement so that the water doesn't seem so low when it comes to ponds, lakes, etc.  I can't wait to see your plan for this game it is truly amazing, beautiful, and adorable. although the minor things that bug me ATM with the current version are 3 things.

1 there is no way to cover a large area of land easily, you have to hold the left click and cover each and every space. Maybe adding a tool or hotkey to fill a bigger area. 

2. the tutorial was not too good... personally when it comes to tutorials I feel they should be interactive and not too overbearing at the same time, just show where the major tools are or how the game works, at the start you are just thrown in, adding some type of narrative like ¨ create a place the gourdlets will love¨ may be better for guiding the player to make stuff, and having little achievements, like seeing the gourdlets living in your area will encourage the player.

3. the music, the music is good but there is no variety, maybe as you play on throughout the game and more blocks are placed, houses trees, etc the music will go to the next song and next song, I like the chiptune lofi feeling of this game and I think that music fits best, the train is a bit loud but you can always turn that down in setting so no worries.

THATS all the complaints I have, everything else I have to say is all kisses n hugs, I really respect and love what you are creating and I want you to make the best of your vision and goals, ty for making this.

 
Reply
Djill55 days ago

Suggestion: the pontoons are able to serve as a bridge but the gourdlets are reluctant to cross them, which means that it remains in a corner of the map when making islands (which is a classic in view of the game), which it would be good if they were more encouraged to cross them and, in general, to explore ;)

Reply
Cheez60 days ago(+1)

It's cold... or something (really wish I could hide the UI)

Reply
aunty games59 days ago(+1)

<3

working on a screenshot button that will hide the ui as we speak

Reply
Cheez59 days ago

sick :0 (ty in advance)

Reply
RNT.kun64 days ago(+1)

Reply
aunty games64 days ago

this is great!!!!

Reply
Djill70 days ago

Gourdlets island :)


Narrowly caught just before the page crashes (phew)

Reply
aunty games69 days ago

nice!

Was the page crashing due to an issue in the game, or something else?

Reply
Djill55 days ago(+1)

No, no worries about the games, it was my connection :)

Reply
Djill71 days ago(+2)

Rediscovery of Gourdlets thanks to the announcement of the new update..


A great pleasure, even if I think they are afraid to enter the forest :)

Reply
aunty games70 days ago

beautiful

Reply
smoldoggooo73 days ago(+1)

such a cute game!! I love it so far :3 It's definitely wishlisted

Reply
aunty games73 days ago

thank you for the support!!

Reply
BeasyEasy94 days ago(+1)(-1)

Such a cute little game!! As well as adding a feature to delete individual items, I strongly suggest you make objects moveable!! Those two things in itself will make such a huge difference. I am also curious if you plan on adding a "Satisfaction" feature with the lil gourds? Making them happy is my first priority!! Thanks again for your hard work on this sweet game :) 

Reply
aunty games92 days ago(+1)

thank you!!! I have erase working on my local build, testing it a whole bunch now to make sure it doesn’t break stuff. I like the idea of moving objects- after I release the eraser feature, I’ll see if that covers it, otherwise I’ll consider adding a “move” button

Gourd satisfaction- I’m trying to keep things as simple as possible so I don’t want there to be any scoring or anything, so for now, I’m just going to add way more ways for them to interact with their environment (then when they start fishing and singing, it’ll be very clear they’re happy with their environment:))

Reply
BeasyEasy91 days ago(+1)

I can't wait! I love your vision, I wish you smooth sailing with development! <3

Reply
aunty games91 days ago

thank you!

Reply
+.Waffle.+111 days ago

Bro, I love it when the game glitches and the music disorts. I always feel like there's going to be a demonic passenger just come off the train some day that attacks the other villagers.

Reply
aunty games110 days ago

haha great!! there's no way it's possibly caused by a bug, so I'm glad you like it :D

Reply
nugget_91169111 days ago(+1)

I love this game! It's great, cute, well made, has cute graphics and is overall amazing!! I could build a big city for hours, it's just so fun. Thank you for making this game and I hope it becomes popular!

Reply
aunty games111 days ago

thank you so much, I really really appreciate it!!

Reply
afuera117 days ago(+1)

WOW! love this game :) 

Reply
aunty games117 days ago

thank you :)))

Reply
Stxci124 days ago (1 edit)

can you please make a "save file" option because i hate it whenever i have to restart the game all the time 

Reply
aunty games121 days ago

thanks for the suggestion!

totally agreed that this would be a great feature to have, I am planning to include this in a later version of the game after I do some more promotion and updates

Reply
definitely_a_real_human127 days ago(+1)

this is awesome! :D i've always wanted a game where i can just build for fun, and this is definitely it. i can't imagine how cool it'll be once it's complete. i love the concepts you plan to add, especially more objects and more character interactions. i'll be following your progress, can't wait for the full release.

just some feedback - i saw someone else commented about the process of deleting items, and i'd just like to add that i agree. it's a bit sad to have to delete lots of things to remove a single item. maybe if there was some sort of eraser tool? that way the ui could still be very simple.

i hope you don't mind the feedback, and again the game is so good!! i played for ages without getting bored. good luck with the rest of the development :D

Reply
aunty games127 days ago(+1)

thank you so much for leaving a comment!!!! I'm so glad you liked it!!!

That is really helpful feedback, a couple of others besides you have requested it, people also want to be able to delete floor tiles so they can make little ponds in the middle of their towns... I still have a couple other other features and patches higher up on my list, but I will start prototyping an eraser once I get through the more pressing tasks!

Reply
layla ☆128 days ago

i love this game! but i have a question, is it possible to delete items without needing to undo everything? 

Reply
aunty games128 days ago(+1)

Unfortunately right now, the only way is to undo 1 thing at a time! I am considering adding a way to delete individual items, but am always balancing my desire to have new features vs my desire to have an extremely simple ui. But I will note down that at least 1 person wants this!

Reply
layla ☆127 days ago(+1)

ahh, alright! thanks :D

Reply
ehughes225415103 days ago(+1)

I kinda want it too. Would be really useful in my opinion

Reply
aekruijssen26 days ago(+1)

Nice, you added it!

Reply
aunty games24 days ago

yep :) plus I'm planning a big update in the next few days with much more intuitive object/floor deletion controls (and ctrl+z to undo / ctrl+shift+z to redo)

Reply
mochibandit134 days ago

looks great! :)

Reply
aunty games128 days ago

thanks :)

Reply
Tomotown135 days ago(+1)

this game is so dope!! i cannot wait to see what comes with new updates !

Reply
aunty games135 days ago(+1)

thank you!

Reply
marko137 days ago

super adorable and relaxing game! i only had one issue, when the "add to steam" came up i wasn't able to use the undo button or settings :(

Reply
aunty games137 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

thank you so much for pointing that out!
I just made a fix to lower the wishlist button, and it should work now

Reply
juju137 days ago

hey!! I really enjoy this but for me after the "add to steam wishlist" pops up right over the settings/undo button so i only get like 10 minutes before i can't undo or check settings :((( cute game though!!

Reply
aunty games137 days ago

ah thank you so much for pointing that out!
I just made a fix to lower the wishlist button, and it should work now


Reply
IanBadcoe139 days ago

This is delightful, but at the moment it only grabs me for about an hour...  what it needs is some deeper consequences to what I lay out...  things to discover, interesting/surprising things which happen when I put components together in certain combinations, maybe new objects I can unlock by doing that...

Can sometimes see lilypads through the ground...

Reply
aunty games138 days ago

thanks for the feedback and I'm honestly happy that it was worthy of an hour!

I currently working on more interactions with the characters and their environment (unsure how much of that will be in the demo vs the full steam release), I also have a vague idea in my head about different types of characters that will do interesting things (ie maybe a character who only shows up when it's raining, or a character who plants flowers etc), but that idea isn't fully fleshed out yet.

Reply
IanBadcoe138 days ago

Yeah, it is really hard to plan that sort of thing in advance, I have a back-burner game idea myself that requires that kind of deep discovery mechanic and I have no idea how to get into it myself...

I might need to spend some time researching specifically into other games that have done that well, if I can find them...

Reply
PenguinFrost139 days ago

Hi! Can you please add a feature that lets you save your game? You could even make it able to have multiple files.

Reply
aunty games138 days ago

thanks for the feedback! I have that one on my to do list, just need to see how in demand it is and how much work it'll take before I start work on it!

Reply
Taluna140 days ago(+1)

The game, the town you can build and the art style are overall super cute

But I wish the little gourdlets would interact more with their environment. For the building itself it would be nice to have an undo-button and the ability to save your creations

I saw that some of these suggestions are already in the planning. So keep up the good work! :)

Reply
aunty games138 days ago(+1)

thank you for the kind words and feedback!!!!!

- an undo button is planned or my next update (in the next few days)

- save feature is on my list (not sure how soon I'll get to it, I have to look through all my feedback to prioritize it)

- more interactions with environment is actively in development, I just need to decide how much I want to put into this demo vs the full steam game!

Reply
Djill142 days ago

We should be able to stop the coming of the train because we tend to overflow

Reply
aunty games142 days ago

I currently have a limit of 10 gourdlets in your town (after there are 10, the train will still arrive, but no one will come out). Do you have a better idea?

Reply
Djill141 days ago

There could be a button which would make it possible to stop the arrival of gourdlets or, even better, which would make that there are as many gourdlets which leave the train as gourdlets which go up there.

Reply
Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 75 · Next page · Last page